Virgin Galactic cleared to fly following conclusion of FAA inquiry

Updated: September 29, 2021 04:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Virgin Galactic is cleared to fly FAA-licensed spaceflights following the conclusion of an investigation of Richard Branson's flight in July.
The investigation focused on air traffic control clearance and real-time mission notification related to the flight. Virgin Galactic has accepted the following "corrective actions," including:
"Our entire approach to spaceflight is guided by a fundamental commitment to safety at every level, including our spaceflight system and our test flight program," Michael Colglazier, Virgin Galactic CEO, said. "We appreciate the FAA’s thorough review of this inquiry. Our test flight program is specifically designed to continually improve our processes and procedures. The updates to our airspace and real-time mission notification protocols will strengthen our preparations as we move closer to the commercial launch of our spaceflight experience.”
Virgin Galactic is focusing on its next spaceflight test, Unity 23. Due to the FAA investigation, the earliest flight window is mid-October.
