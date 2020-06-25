Virgin Galactic marks second glide flight over New Mexico | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Created: June 25, 2020 02:16 PM

UPHAM, N.M. (AP) — Virgin Galactic is celebrating the second successful glide flight of its spaceship over Spaceport America in southern New Mexico.

The space tourism company announced the completion of the test flight Thursday.

Unlike the first glide test in early May, the pilots flew at higher speeds to help evaluate the ship's systems and performance in preparation for the next stage of testing.

That will involve rocket-powered flights. While the company is in the midst of final testing and making modifications to the customer cabin, officials have yet to offer a date for the start of commercial flights.


