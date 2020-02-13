Virgin Galactic spaceship arrives at new home in New Mexico | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Virgin Galactic spaceship arrives at new home in New Mexico

Virgin Galactic spaceship arrives at new home in New Mexico Photo: NBC News

The Associated Press
Created: February 13, 2020 09:27 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Virgin Galactic's spaceship VSS Unity has arrived at its new home in New Mexico after being ferried from Southern California by a special carrier aircraft.

The long-awaited move began Thursday at Mojave Air & Space Port in the Mojave Desert.

Advertisement

The flight took the spaceship to Spaceport America in southern New Mexico, where it will undergo final testing in preparation for commercial operations that will carry tourists on hops into space.

The move to New Mexico marks a significant milestone toward commercial flights, which the company has said it anticipates will begin this year. 


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: Man found dead inside vehicle near Uptown
APD: Man found dead inside vehicle near Uptown
New Mexico sheriff vows to go to jail over proposed gun law
Lea County Sheriff Corey Helton, left, waits with McKinley County Sheriff Ronald Silversmith, right, outside the New Mexico House chamber before a debate on a proposed red-flag gun bill.
Recreational marijuana bill tabled, likely dead this session
Recreational marijuana bill tabled, likely dead this session
Sheriff’s office announce $50,000 reward for info on missing Farmington woman
Sheriff’s office announce $50,000 reward for info on missing Farmington woman
Local restaurant says Valentine's Day can make or break business
Local restaurant says Valentine's Day can make or break business
Advertisement


Proposed 'red flag law' passes NM House, heads to governor's desk
Proposed 'red flag law' passes NM House, heads to governor's desk
Former Lujan Grisham intern arrested in GOP vandalism case
Former Lujan Grisham intern arrested in GOP vandalism case
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-40 near Atrisco Vista
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-40 near Atrisco Vista
Rio Bravo Bridge to reopen Friday following weeks of construction
Rio Bravo Bridge to reopen Friday following weeks of construction
Virgin Galactic spaceship arrives at new home in New Mexico
Virgin Galactic spaceship arrives at new home in New Mexico