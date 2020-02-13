Virgin Galactic spaceship arrives at new home in New Mexico

Photo: NBC News
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Virgin Galactic's spaceship VSS Unity has arrived at its new home in New Mexico after being ferried from Southern California by a special carrier aircraft.
The long-awaited move began Thursday at Mojave Air & Space Port in the Mojave Desert.
The flight took the spaceship to Spaceport America in southern New Mexico, where it will undergo final testing in preparation for commercial operations that will carry tourists on hops into space.
The move to New Mexico marks a significant milestone toward commercial flights, which the company has said it anticipates will begin this year.
