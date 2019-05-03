Virtual field trip to highlight Smokey Bear campaign | KOB 4
Virtual field trip to highlight Smokey Bear campaign

Smokey Bear Smokey Bear | 

The Associated Press
May 03, 2019 08:01 AM

CAPITAN, N.M. (AP) - Public broadcasting stations that serve New Mexico and parts of West Texas are teaming up with the U.S. Forest Service to create a virtual field trip that will highlight Smokey Bear, the cub that became the face of wildfire prevention.

Officials say the virtual field trip will consist of a live webcast from Capitan, New Mexico - the birthplace of Smokey Bear.

The webcast will take place Nov. 7 from the area where Smokey Bear was found as an injured cub and later returned to be buried.

As part of the interactive program, students and others can send in questions about Smokey Bear, the evolution of firefighting and other fire topics.

Teachers will be able to download lesson plans and other information for their students ahead of the webcast.

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: May 03, 2019 08:01 AM

