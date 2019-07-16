Virus cases prompt NM Livestock Board to issue recommendations

Symptoms include oral lesions and blistering and drooling. Click here for more information on the virus.

“While we are not ordering the cancellation of any events at this point, we recommend several advisable steps to keep animals safe,” said Dr. Ralph Zimmerman, New Mexico State Veterinarian. “I encourage common sense decision making and overall awareness of the situation.”

The following is a list of Dr. Zimmerman's recommendations for event organizers and individuals with livestock:

Either an Extension agent, local veterinarian or a knowledgeable livestock person should be present at entry gates to check animals’ mouths for lesions (using fresh gloves for each animal).

Questionable animals should be sent home before they enter the grounds.

The use of fly spray is encouraged.

Do not handle other people’s animals.

Avoid sharing grooming equipment.

Use your own water buckets.

If an animal breaks with Vesicular Stomatitis on the grounds, send them home immediately.

Anyone planning to travel from New Mexico to other states with horses or other livestock, the Livestock Board recommends you contact your veterinarian.

If you suspect VSV in an animal, contact the New Mexico State Veterinarian at 505-841-6161 or USDA at 505-313-8050.

Animal owners are required to report VSV by notifying the USDA or state veterinarian.