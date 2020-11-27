Virus, restrictions lead to smaller Black Friday crowds

Hawker Vanguard
Updated: November 27, 2020 05:15 PM
Created: November 27, 2020 03:59 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Black Friday looked a lot different in 2020.
Many businesses were closed Friday because of the public health order.
However, people were still searching for deals at the businesses that could remain open.
"It's pretty tough and ridiculous but you gotta do it," said one shopper.
However, others weren't out for the TVs or other big holiday gifts.
Daniella Carillo waited in line for more than 30 minutes to get groceries.
"Just because it’s winter, I feel like it's worse to have the capacity at 25% because it’s cold out," she said.
Not everyone was out Friday. A lot of people decided to find deals online, ahead of Cyber Monday.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company