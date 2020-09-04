Visitor says restrictions at Elephant Butte are a blessing in disguise

"There is something nice about not having to really share the beach with crowds of people," she said.

Portillos said her family didn't have to wake up extra early to get a spot on the beach.

"We did get here at eight, I want to say," she said. "Normally, on previous to COVID, you would have to get here normally earlier, or you come the week before you stake your spot."

Portillos added that the smaller crowds make her feel safer as the state battles the pandemic.

However, the smaller crowds also mean less money being spent in the community. The mayor of Elephant Butte said 75% of the city's economy relies on tourism.

"As mayor, it's, it's tough to turn out of state visitors away," Edna Trager said. "That's, that's been very challenging."

Trager said she is hopeful that more people will be able to enjoy the Butte because they have more flexible schedules.