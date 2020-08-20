Vitalant asking people who recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma | KOB 4
Vitalant asking people who recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma

Megan Abundis
Updated: August 20, 2020 10:46 PM
Created: August 20, 2020 08:51 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Department of Health has partnered with Vitalant to help encourage people who recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma.

"Basically, there are very limited treatment options for patients who develop COVID-19 and convalescent plasma is one of the treatment that's under investigational use right now," said Liz Rosenbaum, Vitalant Medical Director. 

Messages are plastered on electronic message boards across the state. 

Rosenbaum says blood centers around the country are collecting this plasma, and then giving it to hospitals hoping it may help patients recover faster.

Right now, they're looking for a specific type of donation.

"The people who have had symptoms and who have recovered they've developed antibodies to COVID-19," Rosenbaum said. "It's those antibodies in the plasma that are thought to help patients recover."

"It's a really wonderful way people can give back to the community," she added.

Click here to sign up to donate blood or plasma 
 


