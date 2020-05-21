Volunteer fire station in East Mountains could change hands

BCFD would make the drive from the Frost Road station. He says response times from there average about 17 minutes.

"As far as is this going to effect or change anything, it really doesn't," Lujan said. "It's a positive thing we're going to be able to provide adequate resources to mitigate any situation we field."

However, Bernie Vaughan, a volunteer firefighter at the La Madera station said resources aren't his only concern.

"I think it's a bad idea because we get all of the support we need from Bernalillo County right now, so we're not really getting anything extra," he said. "We're really just losing what we have here."

Vaughan claims they will lose 18 volunteer firefighters.

Sandoval county officials say it's not about cost, but an issue of best practices, and in the interest of residents.

"We were heartbroken because it's one of those things where you build something up and you've worked for something and your team is your friends as well," Vaughan said.

The new agreement was supposed to be on Thursday night's Sandoval County Commission agenda, but it was removed. Commissioners say they've heard from many concerned residents. It's not clear what will happen next.

