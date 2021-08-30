Volunteer group collects donations for Afghan refugees

Tamara Lopez
OTERO COUNTY, N.M. - Volunteers from Love Inc. of Otero County are making tons of trips to get civilian donations on base for Afghan refugees.
"We sort of look at it as not only supporting the refugees but supporting our military as well, we want to support our military and we understand that the military has been tasked with making sure that our Afghan refugees are being supported and taken care of," said Susan Payne, executive director of Love Inc. of Otero County.
The group is partnering with the Holloman Spouses Organization to gather donations like clothing, toiletries and clean bedding. Love Inc. gathers the donations from civilians and gets them transported to the base.
On Monday afternoon they were knee-deep in donations – sorting for specific items requested like long-sleeve shirts for women and sandals for all ages.
"But we desperately need baby items right now diapers, formula, wipes, cream, you now diaper cream," said Judy Cass, a volunteer.
Volunteers at Love Inc. said they're touched by the way the community worked together to help the incoming refugees.
Until the refugees arrive, Love Inc. said they'll keep taking refugee donations as long as they're asked to – while still doing all the other incredible work they do in the community.
