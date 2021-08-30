Volunteer group collects donations for Afghan refugees

"We sort of look at it as not only supporting the refugees but supporting our military as well, we want to support our military and we understand that the military has been tasked with making sure that our Afghan refugees are being supported and taken care of," said Susan Payne, executive director of Love Inc. of Otero County.

The group is partnering with the Holloman Spouses Organization to gather donations like clothing, toiletries and clean bedding. Love Inc. gathers the donations from civilians and gets them transported to the base.