Volunteers help family clean up home condemned by the city

More than 10 people joined the family in cleaning the inside and outside of the home—taking steps toward meeting the city’s requirement to move back in, which will likely also include house repairs.

The family admits that the property was messy. Many people were staying there on and off and some of the family members were struggling with drug addiction.

Now, the trash is gone and the family is getting a second chance to get back on their feet.

“It’s been beautiful to get the help from the locals and the community that came together just to help because they see a family in need,” said Katerina Salinas-Garcia, who lived in the condemned home.

The family said they didn’t get enough noticed from the city before it was condemned. Other families in town have also faced the same fate.

“If we could just pull together as a community we could avoid displacing these people onto the street during the COVID epidemic, you know?” said Mateo Peixinho, a volunteer.

“I think it’s important to help in your community as much as you possibly can, especially if you got nothing else going on,” said Nadine Trujillo, another volunteer.

The family said they’re going to keep doing everything they can to try and get their house back.