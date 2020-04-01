Volunteers help get food to seniors, adults with disabilities

Brett Luna
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department, along with hundreds of volunteers, are making sure low-income seniors and adults with disabilities will have two weeks worth of packaged meals.
The volunteers gathered at St. Pius High School Wednesday to help fill boxes with food.
"We've set up 43 hub sites within the state of New Mexico in order to get groceries out to all of our low-income seniors and our adults with disabilities," said Danny Gonzales, policy and planning director for Aging and Long-Term Services Department.
The volunteers made sure to practice social distancing while working.
"We have marked 6-feet of tape between each person," Gonzales said. "We have purchased gloves for them.
The Duke City Gladiators were among those who helped make it all possible.
"We did collectively 800 meals that got delivered, and hen yesterday, they said, 'hey we're going to do it again tomorrow morning can you help us out?' And I just sent one text message out to the players and they said, 'yeah we'll be there,'" said Matt Avila, director of public affairs for the Duke City Gladiators.
More than 35,000 eligible seniors and adults from across the state have already asked for help.
Seniors who are in need of supplies can contact 1-800-432-2080. Volunteers who are well and able to help can email ALTSD-Volunteers@state.nm.us with “READY TO HELP” in the subject line and include in the content of the email what town/city they live in and their phone number.
