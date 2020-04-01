Volunteers help get food to seniors, adults with disabilities

"We have marked 6-feet of tape between each person," Gonzales said. "We have purchased gloves for them.

The Duke City Gladiators were among those who helped make it all possible.

"We did collectively 800 meals that got delivered, and hen yesterday, they said, 'hey we're going to do it again tomorrow morning can you help us out?' And I just sent one text message out to the players and they said, 'yeah we'll be there,'" said Matt Avila, director of public affairs for the Duke City Gladiators.

More than 35,000 eligible seniors and adults from across the state have already asked for help.

Seniors who are in need of supplies can contact 1-800-432-2080. Volunteers who are well and able to help can email ALTSD-Volunteers@state.nm.us with “READY TO HELP” in the subject line and include in the content of the email what town/city they live in and their phone number.