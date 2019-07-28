Volunteers help steer migrant shelter in New Mexico town | KOB 4
Volunteers help steer migrant shelter in New Mexico town

The Associated Press
July 28, 2019 09:31 AM

DEMING, N.M. (AP) — Volunteers are using translation apps and helping raise money for a migrant shelter near the U.S.-Mexico border in a small New Mexico city.

The Deming Headlight reports volunteers are aiding in running the Deming National Guard Armory which has been set up as a temporary migrant shelter amid a humanitarian crisis along the border.

Volunteers are stuffing travel bags for migrants, helping arrange travel arrangements to sponsors in the U.S. and working to provide services for asylum seekers.

Deming migrant operation Ray Trejo says 10,000 asylum seekers from Brazil and all parts of Central America have been processed through Deming in recent months.

