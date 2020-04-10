Voting process of NM primary election still up in the air

“You know — that certainly could be affected both in terms of election administration and getting poll workers who are willing to actually run the polls,” she said.

Atkeson said candidates will have to rely on reaching voters without going door-to-door.

“I asked a couple candidates. They said so far, so good but I don’t think they’re in competitive primaries contests,” she said.

“I think it’s very challenging, most candidates have huge time with voters. That’s not happening,” she added.

The Democratic Party of New Mexico said it launched a website, which is designed to keep Democrats up-to-date about DPNM's work including online town halls hosted by candidates, elected officials, and DPNM officers.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson with the state’s Republican Party told KOB 4 their candidates have been campaigning online and using phones to reach out to voters.

“They’ve been given the option to go door-to-door and have been told to keep a distance, be respectful and to wear gloves and masks if they do this,” the spokesperson added.

DPNM said they are “firmly committed to social distancing, and we are doing everything possible to keep New Mexicans safe and healthy.”

Voters can request an absentee ballot online directly from the Secretary of State’s website. The request may also be made by sending email to clerk@bernco.gov or calling 505-243-VOTE (8683).