Voting set to begin in Mask Madness Tournament | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Voting set to begin in Mask Madness Tournament

Grace Reader
Updated: May 26, 2020 05:32 PM
Created: May 26, 2020 02:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico is hosting a Mask Madness Tournament.

People were asked to submit their photos of their masks on the Department of Health’s website

Advertisement

Submissions were accepted through May 24.

Voting will begin “soon.”

During a press conference, when the governor announced the competition, she said the state would come up with prizes to give to the winner.

Click here to see if voting has begun


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Navajo Nation president says curve is flattening
Navajo Nation president says curve is flattening
New Mexico governor blocks plans to reopen drive-in theater
New Mexico governor blocks plans to reopen drive-in theater
Heat wave to hit the Southwest
Heat wave to hit the Southwest
George R.R. Martin joins group to buy historic railway
FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2017, file photo, author and film producer, George R. R. Martin, left, speaks in Santa Fe, N.M. Martin, the famed author of the “Game of Thrones” fantasy series, has joined a group to buy the historic Santa Fe Southern Railroad, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported Sunday, May 24, 2020.
AFR responds to overnight fire at Encino Terrace Apartments
AFR responds to overnight fire at Encino Terrace Apartments
Advertisement


Murder suspect arrested following brief escape
Murder suspect arrested following brief escape
Restaurants may provide outdoor or patio services beginning Wednesday
Restaurants may provide outdoor or patio services beginning Wednesday
UNM Hospital prepares to reopen clinics, reschedule appointments
UNM Hospital prepares to reopen clinics, reschedule appointments
New Mexico reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 107 additional cases
New Mexico reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 107 additional cases
Navajo Nation president says curve is flattening
Navajo Nation president says curve is flattening