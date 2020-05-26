Voting set to begin in Mask Madness Tournament

Grace Reader
Updated: May 26, 2020 05:32 PM
Created: May 26, 2020 02:56 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico is hosting a Mask Madness Tournament.
People were asked to submit their photos of their masks on the Department of Health’s website
Submissions were accepted through May 24.
Voting will begin “soon.”
During a press conference, when the governor announced the competition, she said the state would come up with prizes to give to the winner.
