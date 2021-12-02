Walmart locked down as Roswell police search for shooting suspects

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 02, 2021 10:10 PM
Created: December 02, 2021 09:16 PM
ROSWELL, N.M. — The Roswell Walmart was locked down and evacuated Thursday afternoon as law enforcement searched the area for suspects involved in a nearby shooting.
Roswell police said two people have been detained – and one person was shot and is in the hospital.
The Roswell Police Department and New Mexico State Police are assisting the Chaves County Sheriff's Office, which is reportedly the lead agency on this incident that began outside city limits.
Information is limited at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company