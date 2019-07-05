Walmart plans to cease gun sales at New Mexico stores | KOB 4
Walmart plans to cease gun sales at New Mexico stores

Walmart gun department Walmart gun department |  Photo: Ed Clemente / MGN

The Associated Press
July 05, 2019 08:58 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Walmarts in New Mexico plan to stop selling guns later this month after a new state law expanded background checks to nearly all gun purchases.

The law that took effect this week requires background checks on private sales between neighbors or friends. It also allows federally licensed gun sellers to offer to conduct checks for these sales.

Walmart spokeswoman Tiffany Wilson says the stores are not equipped to conduct checks for private sales. She says employees and customers could be put at risk by people bringing in guns seeking checks on private sales.

Walmart plans to end gun sales on July 22. The stores will continue to sell ammunition.

Walmart and other gun sellers already perform federal background checks on their firearm sales.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

The Associated Press


Created: July 05, 2019 08:58 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

