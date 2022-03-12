Warrant issued for boyfriend of homicide victim

Aguayo-Salazar is accused of shooting Estefania Martinez once in the chest in the early morning hours of Dec. 22. She found dead in a trailer off Miller Road in Dexter following a report of gun shots in the area.

Court documents state that investigators determined that the couple had been arguing when Aguayo-Salazar allegedly shot Martinez once in the chest with a rifle. Aguayo-Salazar was not at the location when deputies arrived, however a vehicle registered to him was at the scene.

Aguayo-Salazar and two other people were initially named persons of interests in the case. The other two were found in Artesia, but authorities have still not found Aguayo-Salazar.

Herrington said since the warrant was issued, deputies have been following up on leads.

“I believe we are checking everywhere we are being called and told that he is,” Herrington said.

A post on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page states that Aguayo-Salazar is possibly driving a green minivan.

Anyone with information about Aguayo-Salazar or his whereabouts are urged to contact the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office.