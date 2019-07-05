Warrant issued for man on the run | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Warrant issued for man on the run

Ricardo Soto Ricardo Soto | 

Marian Camacho
July 05, 2019 10:33 AM

ALAMOGORDO, N.M.  - Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a man indicted for perjury.

Advertisement

According to the Twelfth Judicial District Attorney's Office, 34-year-old Ricardo Soto moved out of his court-approved third party custodian's residence a month ago.

Soto was indicted by a grand jury in June 2018 for Intentional Child Abuse Resulting in Death (child under age 13). The DA's office says he fled to Mexico while his son was being treated in an El Paso hospital and was arrested while trying to cross back into the United States.

The DA's office filed a motion for pre-trial detention but Soto was released by Judge Daniel A. Bryant. The DA's office appealed the decision to the State Supreme Court but the court affirmed Soto's release. 

Soto is now on the run.

Authorities say Soto has ties to Mexico and is considered dangerous. They are warning people not to approach him if he is seen, but instead to call 911 immediately.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: July 05, 2019 10:33 AM
Created: July 05, 2019 10:30 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Warrant issued for man on the run
Ricardo Soto
Family remembers mother of two, hit and killed by Rail Runner train
Family remembers mother of two, hit and killed by Rail Runner train
Caught on camera: Dramatic swift water rescue
Caught on camera: Dramatic swift water rescue
Police: Man shot, killed in northeast Albuquerque
Police: Man shot, killed in northeast Albuquerque
Walmart plans to cease gun sales at New Mexico stores
Walmart gun department
Advertisement




Warrant issued for man on the run
Ricardo Soto
Caught on camera: Dramatic swift water rescue
Caught on camera: Dramatic swift water rescue
Family remembers mother of two, hit and killed by Rail Runner train
Family remembers mother of two, hit and killed by Rail Runner train
Critics want embattled New Mexico mayor removed from office
Tonita Gurule-Giron
Walmart plans to cease gun sales at New Mexico stores
Walmart gun department