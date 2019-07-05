Warrant issued for man on the run
Marian Camacho
July 05, 2019 10:33 AM
ALAMOGORDO, N.M. - Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a man indicted for perjury.
According to the Twelfth Judicial District Attorney's Office, 34-year-old Ricardo Soto moved out of his court-approved third party custodian's residence a month ago.
Soto was indicted by a grand jury in June 2018 for Intentional Child Abuse Resulting in Death (child under age 13). The DA's office says he fled to Mexico while his son was being treated in an El Paso hospital and was arrested while trying to cross back into the United States.
The DA's office filed a motion for pre-trial detention but Soto was released by Judge Daniel A. Bryant. The DA's office appealed the decision to the State Supreme Court but the court affirmed Soto's release.
Soto is now on the run.
Authorities say Soto has ties to Mexico and is considered dangerous. They are warning people not to approach him if he is seen, but instead to call 911 immediately.
