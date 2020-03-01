Warrant issued for man sentenced to prison over dog's death

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) - A rural New Mexico man convicted of extreme animal cruelty in the killing of his dog has a warrant out for his arrest after failing to begin serving a prison sentence that authorities sought to make an example of his case.

A judge in Gallup issued an arrest warrant for 35-year-old George A. Milliken of Thoreau after he failed to surrender Feb. 17 to start serving a two-year sentence.