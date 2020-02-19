Was this a productive legislative session? Lawmakers weigh in | KOB 4
Was this a productive legislative session? Lawmakers weigh in

Tessa Mentus, Chris Ramirez, Megan Abundis
Updated: February 19, 2020 10:37 PM
Created: February 19, 2020 08:58 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- On the final full day of the legislative session, lawmakers worked to finalize the budget as get other bills to the governor's desk. 

At the start of the session, 700 bills were filed. As of Thursday, 49 bills had passed the House and Senate. The governor has already signed three of those bills HB 1, SB 4, and HB 83

  • HB 1 pays for legislative staff for the session
  • SB 4 appropriates $8 million for the 2020 Census count
  • HB 83 creates an early child trust fund

The budget passed the Senate on Thursday, but it was sent back to the House after changes were made. 

KOB 4's Tessa Mentus and Chris Ramirez spoke with Majority Leader Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton, a Democrat, and Rep. Jim Townsend, the Republican minority leader.

Watch the video to find out whether they feel this was a productive legislative session.


