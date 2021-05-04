Watch: KOB 4 hosts CD-1 Special Election debate

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- KOB 4's Tessa Mentus and Chris Ramirez hosted a debate in the race for the 1st Congressional District.
Democrat Melanie Stansbury, Republican Mark Moores, and Libertarian Chris Manning are running in the special election.
Below are the individual topics covered in the debate:
Opening Statements
Combating Gun Violence
Economic Development
Energy in New Mexico
Immigration and Border Issues
Trump's Border Wall
Social Issues
The Presidential Election/Bipartisanship
Candidate Questions
Closing Statements
