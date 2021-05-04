Watch: KOB 4 hosts CD-1 Special Election debate | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > CD-1 Special Election Debate

KOB Web Staff
Created: May 04, 2021 07:58 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- KOB 4's Tessa Mentus and Chris Ramirez hosted a debate in the race for the 1st Congressional District.

Democrat Melanie Stansbury, Republican Mark Moores, and Libertarian Chris Manning are running in the special election.

Watch the full debate in the video above

Below are the individual topics covered in the debate:

Opening Statements

Combating Gun Violence

Economic Development

Energy in New Mexico 

Immigration and Border Issues

Trump's Border Wall

Social Issues

The Presidential Election/Bipartisanship

Candidate Questions

Closing Statements


