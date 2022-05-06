WATCH: New Mexico governor updates ongoing wildfires, relief and response efforts | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

WATCH: New Mexico governor updates ongoing wildfires, relief and response efforts

KOB 4
Updated: May 06, 2022 12:05 PM
Created: May 06, 2022 11:42 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham provided an update on the wildfires burning across New Mexico and the ongoing response and relief efforts in the state.  

The governor was joined by several dignitaries, including State Forester Laura McCarthy, Brigadier General Miguel Aguilar, FEMA coordinating officer Sandy Eslinger and others, during the Friday morning update. 

Click the video above to view the governor's news conference. 


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

APD: Man fatally shot near Central and Eubank
APD: Man fatally shot near Central and Eubank
NM lawmakers frustrated with US Forest Service's role in starting Hermits Peak Fire
NM lawmakers frustrated with US Forest Service's role in starting Hermits Peak Fire
New Mexico task force releases plan to address MMIWR crisis
New Mexico task force releases plan to address MMIWR crisis
WATCH: New Mexico governor updates ongoing wildfires, relief and response efforts
WATCH: New Mexico governor updates ongoing wildfires, relief and response efforts
Man accused of killing a 4-year-old agrees to life sentence
Man accused of killing a 4-year-old agrees to life sentence