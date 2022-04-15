WATCH: Officials give updates on McBride Fire, Nogal Canyon Fire | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

WATCH: Officials give updates on McBride Fire, Nogal Canyon Fire

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 15, 2022 10:58 AM
Created: April 15, 2022 10:49 AM

RUIDOSO, N.M. — As the McBride Fire and the Nogal Canyon Fire have each burned for four days in Lincoln County, officials provided an update on the respective fires and where the progress stands.

Click the video above to view the April 15 news conference on the McBride Fire and the Nogal Canyon Fire.

MORE:

McBride Fire: Couple killed in New Mexico wildfire, more than 200 homes burned
Nogal Canyon: 6 homes destroyed in 427-acre fire
McBride Fire and Nogal Canyon Fire April 14 News Conference
Evacuees reel from devastation of McBride Fire
Grocery store hosts cookout in Ruidoso for those without power
Local business owners react to McBride fire
New Mexico sees local and out-of-state resources for multiple wildfires
How New Mexico hopes to rebuild the forest following wildfire damage


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

McBride Fire: Couple killed in New Mexico wildfire; 6,167 acres, 200+ homes burned
McBride Fire: Couple killed in New Mexico wildfire; 6,167 acres, 200+ homes burned
Twitter adopts 'poison pill' defense in Musk takeover bid
FILE - Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. Twitter said in a statement Friday, April 15, 2022, that its board of directors has unanimously adopted a
WATCH: Officials give updates on McBride Fire, Nogal Canyon Fire
WATCH: Officials give updates on McBride Fire, Nogal Canyon Fire
Pilgrimage to El Santuario de Chimayó returns
Pilgrimage to El Santuario de Chimayó returns
Grocery store hosts cookout in Ruidoso for those without power
Grocery store hosts cookout in Ruidoso for those without power