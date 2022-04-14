WATCH: Officials update the McBride Fire and Nogal Canyon Fire | KOB 4
WATCH: Officials update the McBride Fire and Nogal Canyon Fire

KOB Web Staff
Created: April 14, 2022 10:40 AM

RUIDOSO, N.M. — Officials held a news conference to update the McBride Fire in Ruidoso and the separate Nogal Canyon Fire north of Ruidoso.

The update comes Thursday morning as the McBride Fire has now burned over 5,700 acres, including 207 homes – and claimed two lives. A Type 1 Management Team has taken over response to the McBride Fire and the Nogal Canyon Fire. 

Click the video above to watch the full news conference and update on the wildfires.

MORE:

McBride Fire
Nogal Canyon Fire


Most Read Stories

McBride Fire: Two fatalities, 207 homes burned; evacuations remain
60-year-old man arrested, charged for deadly stabbing in SE Albuquerque
NMSP: Two people found dead in McBride Fire evacuation attempt
4 Investigates: Scientist fired after raising questions about safety at nuclear waste plant
Video shows fire near Ruidoso MS; parents question evacuation process
