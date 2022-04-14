WATCH: Officials update the McBride Fire and Nogal Canyon Fire

RUIDOSO, N.M. — Officials held a news conference to update the McBride Fire in Ruidoso and the separate Nogal Canyon Fire north of Ruidoso.

The update comes Thursday morning as the McBride Fire has now burned over 5,700 acres, including 207 homes – and claimed two lives. A Type 1 Management Team has taken over response to the McBride Fire and the Nogal Canyon Fire.