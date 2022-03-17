WATCH: University of the Southwest officials address fatal crash involving golf team members

HOBBS, N.M. – Two days after a tragic, head-on crash claimed the lives of 9 people in West Texas, including seven from the University of the Southwest, university officials held a press conference to address the crash.

The crash claimed two people who were in a truck the university van collided with Tuesday night. Details of the crash are still being ironed out. However, six university golf team members and their coach lost their lives – and two other team members are hospitalized in critical condition.