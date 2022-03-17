WATCH: University of the Southwest officials address fatal crash involving golf team members | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

WATCH: University of the Southwest officials address fatal crash involving golf team members

KOB 4
Created: March 17, 2022 12:53 PM

HOBBS, N.M. – Two days after a tragic, head-on crash claimed the lives of 9 people in West Texas, including seven from the University of the Southwest, university officials held a press conference to address the crash.

The crash claimed two people who were in a truck the university van collided with Tuesday night. Details of the crash are still being ironed out. However, six university golf team members and their coach lost their lives – and two other team members are hospitalized in critical condition.

University Provost Dr. Ryan Tipton and university officials addressed the media Thursday morning. 

Click the video above to view the press conference. 


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

9 dead after head-on crash involving New Mexico university's golf teams
9 dead after head-on crash involving New Mexico university's golf teams
APD negotiating with barricaded vehicle theft suspect near Garfield MS
APD negotiating with barricaded vehicle theft suspect near Garfield MS
Massive enrollment decline creating budget issues for APS
Massive enrollment decline creating budget issues for APS
PED guidance clarifies teacher pay raise scale
PED guidance clarifies teacher pay raise scale
FBI: Shooting on tribal reservation involved federal agents
FBI: Shooting on tribal reservation involved federal agents