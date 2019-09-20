Website allows people to find prostitutes, rate sex workers

Christine Barber, executive director of Street Safe New Mexico, said she’s familiar with various website that allow people to find prostitutes.

“Honestly, it is gross,” she said. “It is really gross to go onto these websites and see, ‘5'6” green eyes, this is how much I charge,’”

KOB 4 called a person who listed their number on the website.

She offered her services and rates, which she described as a donation.

Sex trafficking is a problem widely known in Albuquerque.

“That's the thing that we really need to start to focus on-- prostitute means sex trafficking victim and sex trafficking victim means prostitute,” Barber said. “They’re not anything different.”

4 Investigates exposed massage parlors that offer sex.

Albuquerque Police Department Commander Mizel Garcia said investigating sex trafficking businesses isn’t easy.

“Investigating these businesses is very difficult, not just for APD,” he said. “Reason being-- it's difficult to get the cooperation of the workers that work these businesses.”

APD said it’s aware of websites like the one KOB 4 discovered. However, they don’t have the ability to take them down.

However, officials believe they are making strides in fighting sex trafficking.

“We've had a lot more cases where the women are willing to help and we're seeing a lot more calls to the hotline in our state, a lot more cases in general,” Barber said.