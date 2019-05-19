Website offers grief counseling for Game of Thrones fans | KOB 4
Website offers grief counseling for Game of Thrones fans

Casey Torres
May 19, 2019 10:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Following the series finale, fans of the HBO series Game of Thrones are dealing with a wave of emotions.

A website in the U.K. wants to help those fans.

Bark.com is offering counselors for fans of the shows.

“For some people, it's just easier to speak to a stranger, and some just want to talk to an expert who knows how to deal with issues that may arise,” said John Oberlin Harris, chief marketing officer for Bark.com.

A one-on-one session will cost about $40 per hour.

Harris said they've had hundreds of people from the U.K. and U.S. sign up.

Casey Torres


May 19, 2019 10:16 PM
May 19, 2019 04:50 PM

