Wednesday flash flooding chances 'high' amid sub-tropical moisture

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Flash flooding chances on Wednesday will be high for portions of New Mexico as sub-tropical moisture moves in from the remnants of Hurricane Nora.

A robust plume of tropical moisture will continue to spill into western and central NM today, eventually pushing into some eastern areas of the state tonight. This moisture, along with a disturbance over the Four Corners region, will lead to increased batches of heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms. Those areas of rain and thunderstorms will see locally heavy rainfall where it will rain repeatedly in succession over some locations.