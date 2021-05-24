Weekend hail storm causes damage across Santa Fe

Perea is not alone.

"We're starting to see a lot of calls come in, starting to see a lot of insurance assignments pop up at body shops,” said Jesse Cordova, owner of Dentworks, a locally owned company that specializes in repairing hail damage.

He said the good news is that insurance companies will cover the cost of repair in most cases.

"Everything that we've seen so far has been above a typical deductible in New Mexico, so it is beneficial to call the insurance and they will set you up with a local body shop that they work with in the area closest to your zip code so you can get over there and get an estimate on it," he said.

Cordova said when it comes to choosing a company to repair hail damage, it's a good idea to look locally.

"When there are hail chasing companies and they're going from state-to-state to the next hail storm, then you're kind of left without somebody to uphold that warranty for you," he said.