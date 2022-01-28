Weeks after storm, US Forest Service works to clear trails in northern New Mexico | KOB 4
Weeks after storm, US Forest Service works to clear trails in northern New Mexico

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: January 28, 2022 09:06 PM
Created: January 28, 2022 07:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Clean-up efforts from a storm more than a month ago in northern New Mexico are still underway.

The high winds – some areas had gusts at over 100 mph – flattened a lot of trees in the Taos Sky Valley and areas near Red River.

Some outdoor recreation areas were damaged, and now the U.S. Forest Service is hard at work clearing trails.

If you want to help the Enchanted Forest Cross Country Ski Area, click here.


