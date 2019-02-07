Well Fargo experiencing outages | KOB 4
Well Fargo experiencing outages

Joshua Panas
February 07, 2019 11:27 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Wells Fargo is experiencing system issues that are causing outages to its online and mobile app services. 

Customers across the country, including in New Mexico, have reported outages.

Wells Fargo said the outage was caused by a power shutdown at one of its facilities after smoke was detected.

A representative with Wells Fargo told KOB 4 that their technical support teams are working to resolve the issue as soon as they can.

Joshua Panas


Updated: February 07, 2019 11:27 AM
Created: February 07, 2019 11:23 AM

