West Nile virus detected in mosquitos in San Juan County

Christina Rodriguez
August 08, 2019 08:44 PM

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. — In the past week, officials with San Juan County have collected mosquitos that have tested positive for West Nile virus. 

The San Juan County vector control regularly collects and tests mosquitos for various diseases. 

There are no known cases of West Nile virus in humans or animals at this time.

Common symptoms of West Nile virus are fever, nausea, headache, and muscle aches. Anyone with symptoms should see their doctor. People over the age of 60 are most at risk for serious disease from the virus.

To request mosquito treatment on your property, call the Vector Control Hotline at (505) 334-4526.

