Western New Mexico county developing DWI drug court | KOB 4
Advertisement

Western New Mexico county developing DWI drug court

Western New Mexico county developing DWI drug court

The Associated Press
Created: January 26, 2020 04:19 PM

GALLUP, N.M. -  A western New Mexico county is developing a new court aimed at helping people convicted of drunken driving and drug offenses.

The Gallup Independent reports McKinley County Magistrate Court is drafting plans for a DWI drug court to aid offenders in becoming sober and to reduce repeat criminal activity.

Advertisement

Officials with the county's Administrative Office of the Courts said the details of the program have yet to be sorted out, but the program will be molded over the next month to suit the needs of McKinley County.

Officials said the county hopes to accept clients in mid-to-late February.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Male shot, killed in downtown Albuquerque
Male shot, killed in downtown Albuquerque
Kobe Bryant reportedly killed in helicopter crash
Kobe Bryant reportedly killed in helicopter crash
Former UNM players defend Bradbury amid accusations
Former UNM players defend Bradbury amid accusations
Body found in South Valley
Body found in South Valley
4 Investigates: Reports reveal 40% of tattoo parlors in NM fail inspections
4 Investigates: Reports reveal 40% of tattoo parlors in NM fail inspections
Advertisement


Kobe Bryant, daughter perish in helicopter crash, 7 others dead
FILE - In this July 26, 2018 file photo former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch during the U.S. national championships swimming meet in Irvine, Calif. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Gianna also died in the crash. She was 13. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Male shot, killed in downtown Albuquerque
Male shot, killed in downtown Albuquerque
Western New Mexico county developing DWI drug court
Western New Mexico county developing DWI drug court
Former UNM players defend Bradbury amid accusations
Former UNM players defend Bradbury amid accusations
Woman asks for help finding her late son's truck after it was stolen
Woman asks for help finding her late son's truck after it was stolen