Western New Mexico tribe getting 1st organic food store

Associated Press
September 24, 2019 06:27 AM

ZUNI PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) - A tribe in western New Mexico is getting its first organic food store and deli.
    
The Gallup Independent reports construction on Zuni Pueblo is beginning this week for the new store that will provide fresh and organic food and meats not available in the region.
    
Major Market Inc. President Darrell Tsabetsaye says the business is 100% owned by a Zuni family. He says the plan is to offer healthy food choices to the community, including organic produce and grass-fed organic meat.
    
Tsabetsaye's initiative is funded in part by the Rural Community Assistance Corporation, a nonprofit organization that was recently awarded a $1 million grant and program-related investment from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

