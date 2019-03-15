Wet winter helping with drought conditions in New Mexico | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Wet winter helping with drought conditions in New Mexico

Kassi Nelson
March 15, 2019 06:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- What a difference a year makes. The beginning of 2018 was the driest the state had been in the previous 18 years.

Advertisement

However, to start 2019, the state is about 20-50 percent above average for snowpack, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Kerry Jones.

Ski resorts in the state are reporting up to four times more snow than last season.

“Overall, the winter of 17-18 was just dismal,” Jones said.

For people who love winter, Jones had some good news.

He said it wouldn’t be a surprise to see snow in April.

Jones added that only 10 percent is considered to be in a severe drought.

Last year, more than 50 percent faced that predicament.

The influx of rain and snow is expected to help reduce fire danger this year.

Credits

Kassi Nelson


Updated: March 15, 2019 06:14 PM
Created: March 15, 2019 05:01 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man found dead in East Mountains
Man found dead in East Mountains
Authorities searching for missing 3-year-old girl on Navajo Nation
Authorities searching for missing 3-year-old girl on Navajo Nation
Wind pushes train off track sending 26 railcars into the ground below
Wind pushes train off track sending 26 railcars into the ground below
New Mexico chef beats Bobby Flay on Food Network show
New Mexico chef beats Bobby Flay on Food Network show
4 Investigates Alert: Car wrap scam targets college students
4 Investigates Alert: Car wrap scam targets college students
Advertisement




$7 billion state budget includes raises for educators
$7 billion state budget includes raises for educators
After mass shooting in New Zealand, APD steps up patrols at Albuquerque mosques
After mass shooting in New Zealand, APD steps up patrols at Albuquerque mosques
Abortion advocates, critics react to bill stalling in NM Senate
Abortion advocates, critics react to bill stalling in NM Senate
Man found dead in East Mountains
Man found dead in East Mountains
Authorities searching for missing 3-year-old girl on Navajo Nation
Authorities searching for missing 3-year-old girl on Navajo Nation