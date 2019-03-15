Wet winter helping with drought conditions in New Mexico
Kassi Nelson
March 15, 2019 06:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- What a difference a year makes. The beginning of 2018 was the driest the state had been in the previous 18 years.
However, to start 2019, the state is about 20-50 percent above average for snowpack, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Kerry Jones.
Ski resorts in the state are reporting up to four times more snow than last season.
“Overall, the winter of 17-18 was just dismal,” Jones said.
For people who love winter, Jones had some good news.
He said it wouldn’t be a surprise to see snow in April.
Jones added that only 10 percent is considered to be in a severe drought.
Last year, more than 50 percent faced that predicament.
The influx of rain and snow is expected to help reduce fire danger this year.
Credits
Updated: March 15, 2019 06:14 PM
Created: March 15, 2019 05:01 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved