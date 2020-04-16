What does COVID-19 surveillance involve?

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- To understand who has COVID-19, and where it has spread, the State of New Mexico has been conducting surveillance.
What does COVID-19 surveillance mean?
“When we're talking about surveillance in this case, we're not talking about eyes in the sky,” explained David Morgan, who with the New Mexico Department of Health. “We're talking about ears to the phone. We are talking about doing contact surveillance. So if somebody tests positive for COVID-19, the people that they have been in contact with are now potentially vulnerable for also contracting COVID-19. So when we have a COVID-positive patient, it's our job then to find out everywhere they went. every one they talked to-- as much as humanly possible-- to be able to call those individuals or those locations to be able to let them know there is risk of exposure.”
Morgan said the next steps involve building trust, and following up with people who may have been exposed to the virus.
“If you are a COVID-positive patient, and we find out who you've been in contact with, and we reach out to them, and if nobody else turns out positive, that's pretty much where the contact surveillance ends,” said Morgan. “However if you're COVID-positive, you make contact with somebody else, they, in turn, become COVID-positive, that is a whole different ball game.”
Morgan said a patient must be forthcoming, which they generally are, for surveillance to be effective.
“The public is almost always, in all circumstances, open about that information because they recognize if they get sick, somebody else could get sick as well,” explained Morgan. “It can potentially be someone that they care about. It can be a perfect stranger.”
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Wednesday that the state agreed to partner with the White House in a contact tracing pilot program.
“They want New Mexico to be a pilot for surveillance and research,” Lujan Grisham said.
The governor said the program will involve the Centers for Disease Control and the U.S. Health and Human Services Department, along with a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Dr. Deborah Birx.
