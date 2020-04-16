What does COVID-19 surveillance involve?

“If you are a COVID-positive patient, and we find out who you've been in contact with, and we reach out to them, and if nobody else turns out positive, that's pretty much where the contact surveillance ends,” said Morgan. “However if you're COVID-positive, you make contact with somebody else, they, in turn, become COVID-positive, that is a whole different ball game.”

Morgan said a patient must be forthcoming, which they generally are, for surveillance to be effective.

“The public is almost always, in all circumstances, open about that information because they recognize if they get sick, somebody else could get sick as well,” explained Morgan. “It can potentially be someone that they care about. It can be a perfect stranger.”

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Wednesday that the state agreed to partner with the White House in a contact tracing pilot program.

“They want New Mexico to be a pilot for surveillance and research,” Lujan Grisham said.

The governor said the program will involve the Centers for Disease Control and the U.S. Health and Human Services Department, along with a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Dr. Deborah Birx.