What happens after you get the COVID-19 vaccine? Local health expert weighs in

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health has officially given the green light for people 16 years and older to start receiving their vaccines April 5.
Dr. Mark Epstein, CEO of True Health New Mexico, described some of the minor reactions that people might have to the vaccine.
“Swelling in the arm, some local irritation, maybe some redness,” he said. “People could feel a little fatigued, perhaps fevers, chills.”
However, he said those reactions are normal and indicate that the body is doing what it’s supposed to be doing.
“You want your body to respond. That says, ‘Hey there's something foreign here and we are responding to it,’” Dr. Epstein said.
He also reminded people that it takes about two weeks after the final dose for the body to build immunity.
After people hit that two week mark, will they be able to return to the life they knew before the pandemic? Dr. Epstein said not right away.
“That doesn't mean we're all rushing out into the street and taking our masks off,” he said. “As we get more and more of the state vaccinated, and as we see that we're turning the corner, we can start to relax and take more risks in terms of exposure.”
To register for a vaccine in New Mexico, click here.
