What happens after you get the COVID-19 vaccine? Local health expert weighs in

“You want your body to respond. That says, ‘Hey there's something foreign here and we are responding to it,’” Dr. Epstein said.

He also reminded people that it takes about two weeks after the final dose for the body to build immunity.

After people hit that two week mark, will they be able to return to the life they knew before the pandemic? Dr. Epstein said not right away.

“That doesn't mean we're all rushing out into the street and taking our masks off,” he said. “As we get more and more of the state vaccinated, and as we see that we're turning the corner, we can start to relax and take more risks in terms of exposure.”

To register for a vaccine in New Mexico, click here.