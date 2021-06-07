What happens to Melanie Stansbury's seat in the Roundhouse? | KOB 4
What happens to Melanie Stansbury's seat in the Roundhouse?

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: June 07, 2021 06:24 PM
Created: June 07, 2021 04:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Melanie Stansbury's victory in the special election for New Mexico's 1st Congressional District will cause a ripple effect.

After Stansbury is sworn into congress next week, her seat in the state House will be open.

The Bernalillo County Commission will be responsible for appointing Stansbury's replacement in the Roundhouse.

The process to appoint Stansbury's replacement is expected to last weeks.

Stansbury represents District 28 in northeast Albuquerque.


