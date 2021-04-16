What is the COVID-19 risk level for large events?

"It’s not just about what happens when you’re seated, but it’s about how you get to your seat and the things you may do in that environment" he said.

Yelling and cheering can spread droplets even further.

Concerts at Isleta Amphitheater are scheduled to start in June.

Tickets remain for the Backstreet Boys, Maroon 5, the Dave Matthews Band, and more.

Zozobra organizers hope to bring back people in-person in September,

Balloon Fiesta is also still on track to begin in the fall.

On the event’s podcast, organizers say they’re still working on protocols.

"We know that there will be some restrictions," said Paul Smith, Balloon Fiesta executive director. "We know there’s going to be a whole lot more cleaning than we’ve done in the past.”

Salvon-Harman said people can look for specific areas of a space to keep the right distance.

"Especially for those are choosing not to get vaccinated, for whatever their reasons may be, they especially need to be conscious of COVID-safe practices knowing that they don’t have that immune protection from vaccination," he said.

Even if you’re not around them for very long, the biggest risks are crowded places, close contact and confined spaces.

