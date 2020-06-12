What’s next for New Mexico’s film industry?

"Film in particular was part of that relaxation and I think we're likely to experience, in July, some exciting news and exciting efforts in the film industry who has been working worldwide on some of the best practices for COVID-safe practices."

Even though California is open for business, experts told KOB4 that doesn’t mean people are filming.

"At the moment, all film production is shut down, there's nothing happening. That's not just in New Mexico. That's country-wide, and even a lot of the world production is shut down as well,” said Don Gray, the director of Film Las Cruces.

Gray told KOB 4 production companies have reached out to him about returning to the state.

For example, one company asked about renting out a hotel with a restaurant and bar.

"What they're going to hope to do is to keep the crew from scattering to the wind at the end of the day but still be able to relax and have an enjoyable evening when the day is done,” said Gray.

“I don't actually remember ever being asked if there was a hotel that would give us the whole property but those are the types of questions that are coming up in the pandemic,” he added.

The state’s film office said when filming does resume, it will be using ideas laid out in a 22-page safety plan called the “white paper” which was created by major studios, unions and medical professionals to help production crews return to work safely.

