While nightclubs get green light to open, dancing is still prohibited

Rich Baca, co-owner of Bourbon and Boots, said the restrictions have created issues they've never experienced before.

"We are a club. People want to come in and dance, and in fact, last weekend we had a hard time because we were having to tell people we can't dance, we can't dance and we had to kind of police that, and they were getting super frustrated and asking us why, I mean don't you think we want you to dance, don't you think we want this place packed wall-to-wall-- being a party, but its just part of what we have to live with right now," he said.