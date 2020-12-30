White House extends CARES Act spending deadline for Navajo Nation

"It extended the deadline from December 30th of this year to December 31st of 2021," Nez said.

The leftover money was supposed to go to the Navajo CARES Act Hardship Assistance Program, which will eventually be sent out via direct payments to Navajo citizens. Now, it's unclear what will happen.

"We are in discussions right now, re-evaluating some of those projects that are pending—and we will have that discussion with the Navajo Nation Council.

President Nez is hopeful for another relief package under the future Biden administration.

"Let's start focusing on changing regulations and policies so that projects can be done quickly rather than going through the bureaucratic red tape," he said.



