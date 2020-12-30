White House extends CARES Act spending deadline for Navajo Nation

Nathan O'Neal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After the Navajo Nation faced it's first deadly surge of COVID-19, the tribal government was granted $714 million in federal relief money through the CARES Act. Most of that money was dedicated to critical infrastructure projects on tribal land.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said many people living on the Nation don't have access to running water or electricity.
"These are permanent projects that are going to fight back coronavirus because a lot of our people are living in the most rural parts of the Nation," he said.
Only 60 percent of the planned CARES Act projects were completed under the strict Dec. 30 deadlines, however the White House approved an extension to spend the money.
"It extended the deadline from December 30th of this year to December 31st of 2021," Nez said.
The leftover money was supposed to go to the Navajo CARES Act Hardship Assistance Program, which will eventually be sent out via direct payments to Navajo citizens. Now, it's unclear what will happen.
"We are in discussions right now, re-evaluating some of those projects that are pending—and we will have that discussion with the Navajo Nation Council.
President Nez is hopeful for another relief package under the future Biden administration.
"Let's start focusing on changing regulations and policies so that projects can be done quickly rather than going through the bureaucratic red tape," he said.
