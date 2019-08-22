White House misspells Artesia in official press release about VP's visit
Joshua Panas
August 22, 2019 04:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A press release about Vice President Mike Pence's visits to Artesia mistakenly referred to the city as Asteria.
The release highlights questions and answers between Pence and news media.
The press release, which was published on the White House's website, has been corrected.
Pence was in New Mexico Wednesday to highlight the trade agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada.
