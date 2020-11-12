White House recommends New Mexico test more to get COVID-19 under control

Statement from UNM:

The health and well-being of both our immediate and extended communities is our number one priority at UNM. We are in constant contact with the New Mexico Higher Education Department regarding guidance for COVID-safe recommendations that originate from state, federal or other agencies. The University has done an effective job of mitigating the spread of the virus on campus through a number of efforts including daily screening and targeted, symptomatic testing. UNM also frequently provides updates to the University community regarding COVID-safe practices, student testing for COVID and, most recently, our plans for the remainder of the Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 semesters.

The White House also said weekly testing of Tribal members who live on reservations should be done immediately.

The report states more immediate result type of testing is necessary, and that antigen tests need to expand to identify those who are asymptomatic.

A spokesperson for the governor said New Mexico continues to offer asymptomatic testing for free.

State leaders say testing and contact tracing have been, and continue to be key elements of fighting COVID-19. However, they also welcome any additional federal resources to support those efforts.