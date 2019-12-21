White Sands monument re-designated as US national park | KOB 4
White Sands monument re-designated as US national park

The Associated Press
Created: December 21, 2019 06:02 PM

ALAMOGORDO, N.M.- The White Sands National Monument in southern New Mexico is now White Sands National Park.

White Sands became the 62nd designated national park when President Trump signed defense legislation enacted by Congress.

That legislation includes a provision on the re-designation.

The monument was established in 1933 by President Herbert Hoover to preserve the dramatic landscape of rare white gypsum sand dunes.

Efforts to establish a national park in the area date back more than a century as some locals wanted to protect the dunes from commercial interests that were attempting to mine the gypsum.


