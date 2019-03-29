Wildfire burns several acres in Los Alamos Canyon | KOB 4
KOB Web Staff
March 29, 2019 06:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.-  A wildfire has consumed three to five acres in Los Alamos Canyon near the Canyon Rim Trailhead.

The Los Alamos Fire Department has dispatched 25 firefighters to battle the flames.

Officials said the Omega Fire is 50 percent contained.

Los Alamos National Lab ordered a full evacuation of Technical Area 53 (LANSCE). Laboratory emergency officials are closely monitoring the situation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

Updated: March 29, 2019 06:37 PM
Created: March 29, 2019 05:27 PM

