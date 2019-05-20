Wildfire burns in Socorro County | KOB 4
Wildfire burns in Socorro County

Joshua Panas
May 20, 2019 08:39 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A wildfire has burned an estimated 25 acres in Socorro County.

The Quebradas Fire is burning on private land east of Escondida Lake. 

Fire officials believe two structures may have been burned in the fire. Voluntary evacuation orders are in place. 

The fire is 0% contained.

Multiple federal and local agencies are helping fight the fire.

Joshua Panas


Created: May 20, 2019 08:39 PM

