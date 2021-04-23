Wildfire forces evacuations near Las Vegas

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 23, 2021 04:27 PM
Created: April 23, 2021 04:24 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A wildfire is burning five miles northwest of Las Vegas, according to New Mexico Forestry officials.
The Peterson Fire has burned an estimated 20 acres.
United World College and nearby residents are being evacuated as a precaution.
Numerous resources and agencies are attacking the fire. However, strong winds are a concern.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 for updates.
