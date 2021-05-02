Wildfire near Shiprock forces some residents to evacuate

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Fire crews are working to contain a grass fire burning near Mesa Farm Road in Shiprock.
The fire is estimated to be around 100 acres and is 0% contained.
Mandatory evacuations have been issued for nearby residents.
Fire officials said air support is on its way.
