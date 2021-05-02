Wildfire near Shiprock forces some residents to evacuate | KOB 4

Wildfire near Shiprock forces some residents to evacuate

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 02, 2021 10:18 AM
Created: May 02, 2021 10:14 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Fire crews are working to contain a grass fire burning near Mesa Farm Road in Shiprock.

The fire is estimated to be around 100 acres and is 0% contained.

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for nearby residents.

Fire officials said air support is on its way.

ALERT *update 9:45am* Crews are still on scene. This incident has been turned over to BIA resources for further...

Posted by San Juan County Fire & Rescue on Sunday, May 2, 2021


Off-duty Cuba police officer charged in double-fatal crash on I-25
Movie theaters reopen in Albuquerque as pandemic restrictions ease
Balloon Fiesta expecting 600 balloons this year
Police: 1 dead after shooting near 2nd Street and I-40
Judge: New Mexico must give at-home students fast internet
